Credit Suisse Group Lowers Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target to $380.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CACC opened at $450.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a current ratio of 17.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.14.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 50.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

