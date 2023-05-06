Crewe Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

