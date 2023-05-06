Critical Comparison: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) & LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield 0.74% 20.90% 4.33% LuxUrban Hotels -20.20% -80.87% -6.98%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $10.11 billion 0.18 $196.40 million $0.33 24.18 LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 2.77 -$11.18 million ($0.37) -7.78

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and LuxUrban Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cushman & Wakefield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 4 1 1 2.50 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 195.17%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Cushman & Wakefield.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats LuxUrban Hotels on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

