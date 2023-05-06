Cronos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.72 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $9.08 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00057353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00037482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

