Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.65-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.655-$2.710 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.45. 270,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,257. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,009,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

