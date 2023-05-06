Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.655-$2.710 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.45. 270,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,257. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.32.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.80.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,009,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

