Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Up 3.7 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $348.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.