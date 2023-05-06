Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,008 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.0 %

SYK opened at $284.71 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.84.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

