Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 23.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $242.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.61. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,129 shares of company stock worth $2,728,070 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

