DAO Maker Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $254.91 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00005324 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $254.91 million and $5.02 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

