Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,851 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,785,748.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,709.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,779 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $53.45 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.