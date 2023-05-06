Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $292.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $284.71 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,420 shares of company stock valued at $86,317,863. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7,272.2% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 139,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 137,371 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,643,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

