Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Trading Up 0.6%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 211,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 220,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $30.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)
