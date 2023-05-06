Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Trading Up 0.6%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 211,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 220,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $30.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

About Deutsche Telekom

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

