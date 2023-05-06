Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

