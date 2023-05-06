Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $778,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $168.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

