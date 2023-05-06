Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $905,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $172.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

