Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 12,682 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 28.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

