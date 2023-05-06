Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.