DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $22.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,748,520 shares of company stock valued at $33,718,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

