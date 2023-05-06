DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $22.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,748,520 shares of company stock valued at $33,718,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Up 15.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.