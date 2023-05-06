Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.92-$1.00 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 2,911,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

