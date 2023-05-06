Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,330

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,330 ($16.62) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.87) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.37) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,216 ($15.19).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,157 ($14.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.51, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,067.18. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 659.50 ($8.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,292 ($16.14).

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 55 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,540.54%.

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.