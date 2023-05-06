E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $910.16

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$910.16 and traded as low as C$901.66. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$901.66, with a volume of 1,511 shares.

E-L Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$909.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$900.91.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $3.75 per share. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from E-L Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.07%.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.