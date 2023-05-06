East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

East Japan Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EJPRY stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.78.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

