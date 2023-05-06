Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EML opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. Eastern has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.