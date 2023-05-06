easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.07

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as low as $5.98. easyJet shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 2,622 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESYJY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded easyJet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.68) to GBX 545 ($6.81) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.50.

easyJet Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

Featured Stories

