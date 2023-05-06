Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.41

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.41 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.01). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 7,441 shares traded.

Eleco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £66.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,666.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.33.

Eleco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Eleco’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

