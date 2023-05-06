Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,694 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 38,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $59,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 362,954 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 304,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 289,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

