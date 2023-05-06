Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 10,000 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 278,439 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,904 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.82.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

