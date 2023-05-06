Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 2,337 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $51,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

