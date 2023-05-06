Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,508.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

