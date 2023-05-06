Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $771,000 Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bunge by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $118.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

