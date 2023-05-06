Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $961,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of MET opened at $54.66 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

