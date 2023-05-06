Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.