Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 239 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.31.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

