Empower 1-Day Volume Hits $62,881.51 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Empower has a total market capitalization of $841,405.47 and $62,881.51 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Empower has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empower alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.05618017 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $57,108.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.