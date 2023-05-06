Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EHC. Bank of America increased their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.91.

EHC stock opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $67.78.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

