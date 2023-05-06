Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$837.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$804.38 million. Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.557 dividend. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -302.70%.
Insider Transactions at Endeavour Mining
In other Endeavour Mining news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$770,138.60. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
