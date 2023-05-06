Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.06 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for approximately $189.01 or 0.00649912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion and approximately $966,212.82 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 191.11972293 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $959,190.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

