Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Shares Up 6%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.02. 195,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,122% from the average session volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENRFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Enerflex Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.
