EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after buying an additional 1,684,137 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

