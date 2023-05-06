Everipedia Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $73.36 million and $2.77 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

