Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Head to Head Analysis

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Primis Financial and Farmers National Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Farmers National Banc 0 4 0 0 2.00

Primis Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.67%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Primis Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Primis Financial is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

71.2% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Primis Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Primis Financial and Farmers National Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $147.40 million 1.23 $17.74 million $0.75 9.80 Farmers National Banc $186.29 million 2.32 $60.60 million $1.51 7.55

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Primis Financial pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 10.67% 4.52% 0.53% Farmers National Banc 26.31% 21.59% 1.54%

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Primis Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage backed securities. The company was founded by Georgia S. Derrico and R. Roderick Porter in July 28, 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

