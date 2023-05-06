FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.47–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 698,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,316. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

