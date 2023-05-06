Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $7,017.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6,162.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($142.43) to £128 ($159.92) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,412,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $234,993,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $139.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.09.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.