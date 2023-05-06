Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRRPF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

FRRPF stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

