FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

