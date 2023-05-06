Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.42.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.