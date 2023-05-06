Fruits Trading Down 4.5% This Week (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fruits has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fruits has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $326,137.19 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

