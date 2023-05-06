GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.72

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.72 and traded as high as C$45.77. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$45.68, with a volume of 16,863 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.98.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
