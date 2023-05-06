Geegoopuzzle Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $846.72 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $846.72 million and $746,457.41 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $5.64 or 0.00019541 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

